Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

GLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,064,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

