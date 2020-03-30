Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $86.72. 3,617,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,274. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

