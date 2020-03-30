Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 174,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. BP comprises 2.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 22,848,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,705,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

