Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $36.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

