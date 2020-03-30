Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 96,364 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

