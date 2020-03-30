Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,763. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

