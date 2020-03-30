Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,029. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

