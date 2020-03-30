Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $36.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,146.31. 2,936,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,645. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $787.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,313.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.52. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

