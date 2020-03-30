Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.28. 50,969,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.31. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

