Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

