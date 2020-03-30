Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $16.97 on Monday, hitting $178.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

