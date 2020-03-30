Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 709,214 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,027,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000.

SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 8,309,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

