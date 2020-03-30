Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. CSX comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $58.02. 4,914,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

