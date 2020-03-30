Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,076 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 674,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.19. 9,733,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

