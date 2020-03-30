Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,566. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $280.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

