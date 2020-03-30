Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BATS USMV traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492,592 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

