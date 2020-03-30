Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires New Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 0.48% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,426. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

