Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 130,939 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,912,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,346. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

