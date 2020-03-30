Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $294,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,730. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.