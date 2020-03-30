Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $638,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit