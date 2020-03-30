Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $638,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

