Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $714,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 404,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $4.83 on Monday, reaching $115.00. 14,567,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.