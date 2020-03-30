Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,401,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,553,056. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.