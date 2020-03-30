Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.46. 5,300,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

