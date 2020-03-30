Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,328. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.