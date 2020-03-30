Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,624,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.