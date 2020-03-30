Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $6.27 on Monday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

