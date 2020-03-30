Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,331,000 after buying an additional 178,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,238. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $232.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $201.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

