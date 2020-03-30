Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 142,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

