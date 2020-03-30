Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,969,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,151,942. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

