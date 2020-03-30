Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.02. 2,537,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,457. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

