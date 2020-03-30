Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,093 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $7.07 on Monday, hitting $254.81. 41,929,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

