100,077 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after acquiring an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492,592 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

