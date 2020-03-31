1,195 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

