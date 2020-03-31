131,167 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,451,000. Broadcom comprises 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.65. 2,589,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.69. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

