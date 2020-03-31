134,762 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,429,000. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

