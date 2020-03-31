1,545 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $785,947,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,139. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

