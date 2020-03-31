15,614 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,747,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.