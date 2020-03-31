164,308 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 164,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 681,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,936,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

