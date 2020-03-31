1,900 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. 5,483,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

