1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years.

FIV stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

