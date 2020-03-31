20,716 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.93. 12,913,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

