2,131 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.12. 4,392,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,552. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

