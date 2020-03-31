2,163 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 444,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,676. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

