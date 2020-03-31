2,465 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

