25,303 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 12,935,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

