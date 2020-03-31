3,123 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

