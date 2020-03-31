31,298 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 12,541,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

