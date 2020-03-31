3,461 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,164.18. 1,372,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $800.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,313.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

