4,091 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 242,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

