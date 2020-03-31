4,101 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,164.19. 1,129,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,315.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.34. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $763.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

